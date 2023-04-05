Nine’s Pedestrian Group has earmarked “a number” of redundancies as its CEO plots changes to the business in the face of a soft advertising market.

The announcement was made in a Slack message to staff on Wednesday, after department heads briefed the teams affected by the changes. CEO Matt Rowley withheld the “small number” of jobs that had been axed and the names of those affected. Crikey understands at least one cut was made to the editorial leadership.

Rowley said further job cuts were not expected in the near term: “Changes like these are never easy — the affected people are all awesome humans and we thank them for their time here.”