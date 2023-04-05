Opposition Leader Peter Dutton hopes to firm up the Liberal Party’s position on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at a meeting in Canberra today. He is reportedly leaning towards opposing the constitutional amendment proposed by the government, but some Liberals want a conscience vote.

Former Coalition Indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt, the first Aboriginal person elected to the House of Representatives, warned the party would “pay the consequences in the future” if it became out of touch with voters.

“Parties can no longer ignore the will of people because social media has a profound impact in informing people on [the] fairness they want within Australian society,” he told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.