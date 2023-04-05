Recently the University of Melbourne’s relatively new Work Futures research initiative launched its first report, which looked at the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Researchers asked a simple question: how are Australian workers faring into the COVID-19 recovery? The short answer is: not great, especially if you’re a woman, caregiver or from a culturally and racially marginalised group.

Media reports have already highlighted what the report had to say about the entrenched discrimination carers face, in particular the discrimination male carers are increasingly reporting when or if they seek the kind of workplace flexibility women have long sought.