Crikey has been given just under a week to update its defence in the defamation suit brought against it by Fox News chief executive Lachlan Murdoch over an article that referred to the Murdoch family as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

On Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Michael Wigney gave Crikey’s owners Private Media until April 11 to amend its defence to add what’s known as a “contextual truth defence” to the case, in addition to the defences of public interest and qualified privilege already pleaded.

The proposed update comes in response to Murdoch’s expansion of the case late last year, which added two new defendants to the case. The defendant list now includes Crikey’s political editor Bernard Keane, former editor-in-chief Peter Fray, chairman Eric Beecher, and CEO Will Hayward.