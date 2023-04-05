An Australian mayor is threatening to sue OpenAI for defamation over false claims made by its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT saying he was jailed for his criminal participation in a foreign bribery scandal he blew the whistle on.

Gordon Legal, acting on behalf of regional Victorian council Hepburn Shire Mayor Brian Hood, sent a concerns notice to OpenAI on March 21, claiming that he had been defamed by the company’s chatbot.

Hood’s lawyers allege that ChatGPT told users that Hood was found guilty of charges relating to bribes paid by Note Printing Australia and Securency Australia to officials in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Nepal between 1999 and 2004.