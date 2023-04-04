In the aftermath of February’s tragic Ohio train derailment, Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent of The Washington Post noted, with surprise, that some of the loudest voices calling for increased regulation to safeguard public health and safety and ensure better working conditions for railroad workers were coming “from Republicans and right-leaning writers”.

Similarly, in The New York Times, Dana Goldstein reported on a slew of social policy initiatives — including direct cash payments and expanded childcare subsidies for parents and Medicaid expansion — that were, unexpectedly, coming from “an influential group of conservative intellectuals with a direct line to elected politicians.”

Although such voices and initiatives seem unexpected because they run counter to the classic Republican playbook, they shouldn’t be. They reflect an emerging movement in right-wing US politics that is trying to shift the Republican Party away from the embrace of free markets, business interests and small government and towards an economic profile that recognises the threats posed by “globalised markets”, “transnational corporations” and “crony capitalism”, embracing the government’s obligation to protect “workers, their families and communities, and the national interest”.