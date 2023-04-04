The ABC is among the first Australian news publishers to rule out paying for Twitter, as news executives mull whether a public signal of intent could see them suffer the same fate as The New York Times.

On Monday, Twitter removed the “verified” badge from The New York Times’ main Twitter account, reportedly at the order of CEO Elon Musk, as the company winds down its legacy verification program that traditionally gave verified checkmarks to the accounts of celebrities, journalists and notable organisations.

Once legacy verified users are stripped of their badges, only those who pay for the Twitter Blue program at a monthly cost of $13 will be eligible for verification, Twitter says. Organisations would be slugged more than $1000 a month for the service.