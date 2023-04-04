Does the Reserve Bank (RBA) want house prices to rise? Why did they not hike interest rates today?

The RBA has been relying on house prices falling to help reduce consumption and lower inflation. The famous “wealth effect” that makes homeowners spend more as their property rises in value has gone into reverse recently, with declining values making homeowners tighten their belts and spend less.

That’s a very deliberate strategy. The RBA has spelled out exactly how this works in the minutes of its monthly meetings.