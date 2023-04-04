The recent NSW election brings back to Parliament, along with a minority Labor government, a creepy uncle and an allegedly creepy uncle: Mark Latham and Gareth Ward. With their return comes a dilemma: where do you hide them, or can you just lock them out altogether?

It’s important to be clear that Ward’s crimes are alleged, while Latham’s outrages are real (tending to the surreal). In both their cases, however, the ethical/political conundrum facing Parliament is not caused by what each of them actually or allegedly did, but the fact that they’ve just been freshly reelected by voters who must be assumed to have known all the pertinent pieces of information.

Latham’s offences against decency go way back and a quick trawl through his Twitter feed (which I did, “for research”, before taking a shower) establishes that he is a fully qualified cooker. Even so, his tweet last week that caused all the trouble was so disgusting that almost all media declined to republish it, and it managed to find the apparent outer limit of his party leader Pauline Hanson’s tolerance for putrescence (it means rottenness, Pauline, save you Googling).