AUKUS just keeps getting better for Christopher Pyne, with news emerging that Australia’s former defence minister has partnered with a major league Washington law firm, Baker Donelson, in an expansion of Pyne & Partners’ defence lobbying interests.

The Australian first reported the development at the weekend, noting the Liberal Party “scion” was set to meet US President Joe Biden’s highly influential Indo-Pacific adviser Kurt Campbell, among others, during a swing through New York and Washington, DC. Campbell, for reasons explained later, is very much the man to know when it comes to AUKUS.

Pyne’s further step up the lobbying ladder puts him alongside former treasurer “Ambassador” Joe Hockey as the most visible and successful of former Australian politicians in the exclusive AUKUS club. As Crikey noted last week, Hockey and his Bondi Partners are thrusting ever onwards on the AUKUS money-go-round.