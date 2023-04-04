Australia’s censors have resisted calls to restrict a gender and sexuality youth memoir after an anti-LGBTQIA+ activist complained to police.

On Tuesday, the Australian Classification Board classified non-binary author and cartoonist Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir as unrestricted with the rating “M (Mature) — Not Recommended for Readers Under 15 Years”.

The award-winning book has become one of the most banned books in America over its depictions of LGBTQIA+ sex and sexuality, including explicit illustrations and descriptions.