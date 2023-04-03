As Australia rolled through the past four years of state and federal elections, the once powerful News Corp slowed, its outrage engine spluttering. Now, with the Aston byelection, it seems it has run out of fuel. Famous for picking winners, the company now can’t even pick the Liberals in Aston, a seat the party has held for more than 30 years.

Not so long ago, News Corp’s twin goals — make money, wield power — were aligned. Now, those goals pull against one another, leaving the company bowing to the demands of its increasingly fringe audience. It can still make (some) money by following the lead of its loyal subscribers, sequestered as they are behind the hardest of paywalls, but there will never be enough of them to deliver the political clout the organisation once enjoyed.

It has left the company — here in Australia, like its Fox sibling in the US — less of a media company and more a cane-wielding disciplinarian keeping the right’s parliamentarians in the culture war trenches.