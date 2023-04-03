News Corp’s Australian boss has called for artificial intelligence (AI) companies to pay for the news content used to train their products while invoking how Australia successfully muscled Meta (Facebook) and Google into signing lucrative publisher deals.

In an opinion piece published in The Australian on Sunday, News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller talked up the utility of AI for journalists before taking aim at OpenAI and other AI companies for building their products off the back of journalism.

“OpenAI has, for example, quickly established a business worth $US30bn ($44bn) by using the others’ original content and creativity without remuneration and attribution,” he wrote.