Ahead of tomorrow’s Reserve Bank interest rate decision comes another example of the futility of relying on monetary policy alone to try to control inflation triggered by events outside of the country.

A surprise production cut from OPEC and its mates in Russia has underlined the stupidity of the “wages spiral” labour market demand theories spouted by central banks, economists and a conga line of conservative governments (not to mention the “experts” in the business media).

The cut of 1.16 million barrels a day (or more than 1% of total global demand) boosted oil prices Monday and pushed world oil prices up 7% in electronic trading on the world’s major oil trading platforms.