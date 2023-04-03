Despite the Liberals having wheeled out John Howard in several state and federal election campaigns without any great effect, his political legacy and views still loom large, both in terms of policy and analysis.

The former prime minister was a big fan of describing Victoria as the Massachusetts of Australian politics — a progressive political island with different values than the rest of Australia, and atypical and therefore a place where uniform political lessons couldn’t be drawn from a loss.

But the facts of the Liberals’ byelection loss in the federal seat of Aston suggest it’s not Victoria that is the political aberration at odds with the Australian population — it is the party’s politics, more particularly the views of its conservative wing, noxious to almost all states bar Queensland.