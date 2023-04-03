Susan Sontag once wrote a serious and moving essay, Regarding the Pain of Others. Were the title to be used for a study of Saturday’s Aston byelection, it would consist entirely of “hahahah-ahahahahaha”. For anyone whose leftish heart is still beating even faintly, this was a good one. Folks in bars across Melbourne were watching the coverage on their phones.

The result turned early and turned strong, so the rest was pure sadism, full of hilarious moments. “I really, I don’t, I’m lost for words,” said Keith Wolahan, the boy-faced ex-soldier member for Menzies, on the ABC panel when they threw to him. When they came back from a cross to Antony Green, Wolahan was gone. On Sky News, Credlin was holding forth about the Abbott government to a court of tame men, the madwoman let down from the attic to talk about the rotten boroughs. “When Tony became opposition leader, we…”

Still televised, from the Rowville, uh, what was that — it looked the Liberal do was being held in a breeze-block changing room — Peter Dutton, down from Queensland, gave a terrible speech, his point being that the Liberal Party had at least held together, a modest aim indeed.