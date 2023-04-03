Maybe the sharpest lesson to take from the history-making Aston byelection result is that the Liberal Party of Australia has no idea how much trouble it’s in.

Almost no one expected Labor to win. The party started to think it might have a chance in the last weeks of March but never dared to believe. No pundit was prepared to call it.

I said the Liberals would win, but my overconfident and plain-wrong prediction was based on historical precedent and a sense that Aston wouldn’t swing further from the Liberals after the disliked Alan Tudge had left the scene. How great was my error? It has a postcode.