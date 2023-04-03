“I spoke to Peter Dutton and said, ‘We need to be out there selling you, and our colleagues need to be selling you’,” Jason Wood told ABC RN this morning, by way of explaining the Liberals’ truly ruinous loss in the Aston byelection. It is the first time a government has prised a seat away from the opposition in a byelection this side of 1920.

A little later, host Patricia Karvelas put that notion to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, for whom the conversation presumably represented a chance to take a breath after roughly 36 straight hours of laughter at how things were turning out for the man whose failed putsch in 2018 cost him the top job.

Turnbull replied that, of course, Dutton was plastered all over Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. Just not on Liberal posters. If Woods wanted to take on the job of “defining” Dutton for the public, Turnbull said, he could “knock himself out” — an interesting choice of words, given he seemed to be implying his would be the act of someone suffering from head trauma.