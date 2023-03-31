We have made the decision to unpublish a series titled “China’s Queer Purge” by a freelancer after experts quoted in the series contacted Crikey with concerns they had been quoted on the record without their consent or their quotes had been mischaracterised or taken out of context. As a result, our confidence in the series has been undermined and we’ve taken the unusual step of unpublishing it.

We thank those who did the work to bring this matter to our attention and apologise. We also want to apologise to our readers. Moving forward we endeavour to hold all investigations to the highest possible editorial and ethical standards.





