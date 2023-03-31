The founders of Scire, a buzzy news start-up set to launch later this year, are making bullish inroads to secure star talent from Nine’s publishing assets.

Earlier this week, CEO Chris Janz announced the site’s first official appointment, John McDuling, who will lead the site as editor-in-chief after stepping down as business editor at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age earlier this year.

A number of other recently secured appointments wait in the wings, Janz told Crikey, as the site he co-founded with former Nine executive David Eisman continues to pursue star talent capable of doing the heavy lifting that comes with launching a news product from scratch. So it was only a matter of time before Janz and Eisman turned to their old employer to bolster their ranks, according to sources familiar with the site’s recruitment efforts.