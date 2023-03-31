Unlike Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, new NSW Premier Chris Minns is likely to fall short of achieving a Labor majority. Instead, he will be required to work with two or three members of a record-large lower house crossbench to remain in government and get legislation through.

And if the crossbench is united on anything, it is the need for meaningful gambling reform in one of the world’s most gambling-captured jurisdictions.

As most fair-minded advocates for gambling reform observed in recent months, now-former premier Dominic Perrottet deserved credit for bravely pursuing his cashless pokies solution. No Liberal premier or opposition leader has gone to an election proposing meaningful gambling reform since former WA premier Richard Court vowed to disallow pokies in WA pubs and clubs in the early 1990s, when most other states were opening the floodgates.