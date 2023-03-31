The country’s most ambitious electric vehicle policy to date has fallen apart after NSW Labor won government from the Coalition but the shift could mark an era in which efforts to manufacture low-emission technology on home soil replace splashy incentives.

Electric Vehicle Council director Behyad Jafari said the former Perrottet government had spent two years as the country’s top-rated state in for EV policy, and he applauded its “incredible job in addressing the significant opportunity that electric vehicles represented to the state”.

“They did this not only by delivering the strongest state policy through their NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy, but also in their ongoing efforts and commitment to realising the state’s target of 50% EV sales by 2030,” Jafari told Crikey.