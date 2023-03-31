Thursday March 30 2023: the day the bill for the historic referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was introduced and met with a standing ovation — and the day the cold emptiness of the opposition benches provided an immortal image of the feckless Peter Dutton as opposition leader.

The message of contempt was, on any view, as vivid as it was absolute.

It’s therefore unsurprising that, to the minds of many moderates and progressives, the sonorous collapse of the Liberal Party across the mainland — completed with the fall of the Perrottet government last Saturday — is a cause for celebration. The sense, even if only subliminal, is that the triumph of mendacity, corruption, division and brute rapacity that has become so synonymous with the Coalition brand, but most particularly the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison era, is over, and a rare moment of progressive dominance awaits.