A tweet posted by NSW One Nation MP Mark Latham was deemed so “depraved” that even those who have for years aided and abetted his hateful rhetoric directed at the LGBTQIA+ community have been forced to condemn him.

On Thursday, Latham posted a graphic homophobic tweet directed at independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich, who is gay, after Grenwhich branded Latham a “disgusting human being” following the One Nation politician’s efforts to target members of the LGBTQIA+ community through the NSW election campaign.

Greenwich said he doesn’t expect an apology from Latham, and that Latham’s hateful tweet should offer renewed urgency in the pursuit of LGBTQIA+ reforms in NSW Parliament. Greenwich said he will not engage with Latham in the new Parliament.