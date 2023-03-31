The Turkish parliament is poised to vote on Thursday to make it official: nearly 10 months after formally applying for membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland is about to become NATO’s newest member. After months of delays due to concerns from Hungary and Turkey, which ultimately led to Sweden’s membership bid being further delayed, Finland is going it alone. After the vote, and once some more paperwork is done, Finland will formally join the 30-country Western military alliance, ending decades of military neutrality.

For the Nordic country, which shares an 800-mile border with Russia and has sought to maintain a careful balance in its relations with Moscow and the West — the Cold War-era notion of “Finlandisation” springs from just that high-wire act — joining NATO is a big deal. At the same time, it’s also a culmination of Finland’s security policy over the last three decades, which has kept a wary eye on Russia and in recent years held the so-called NATO option in reserve should Russia overstep.

“This is a really big change,” said Juhana Aunesluoma, an expert on the history of Finnish foreign and security policy at the University of Helsinki. Seismic though it is, the shift marks the endpoint of decades of inching toward the West and away from a nonaligned stance. “A lot of the groundwork has been done over the last 30 years,” he said.