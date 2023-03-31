Former US president Donald Trump has been criminally charged in relation to alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress in 2016, according to several US outlets.
The exact nature of the charges has not been made official, but the Associated Press reported the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and a team of defence lawyers, had both confirmed that charges had been laid.
Trump said in a statement he was “completely innocent”.
