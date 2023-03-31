Clive Palmer has enlisted the help of his previous political opponent and former attorney-general Christian Porter in a $296 billion case against the Commonwealth for its alleged role in blocking compensation of his rejected mining project.

The unlikely duo have heaped blame on the Australian government, claiming it was significantly involved in the execution of a WA law that prevented any payout to Palmer for a Pilbara iron ore project rejected by the state’s government.

In a post to Facebook, Palmer said any “windfall” from the case would be injected into the “public good”, namely “neglected WA hospitals” and a new independent state newspaper that “doesn’t rely on cartoons to sell copies”.