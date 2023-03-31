When you scan the headlines on your favourite news app each morning, do you ever stop to think who — or what — wrote the story?

The assumption is there are human beings doing the work. But it’s also possible an algorithm wrote it. Artificial intelligence is capable of producing text, images and audio with little to no human intervention. For instance, the neural network called Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) is capable of producing text — a fictional story, a poem or even a programming code — virtually indistinguishable from text written by a person .

Major media outlets such as The Washington Post, The New York Times and Forbes have automated news production with the aid of generative AI — AI algorithms that autonomously produce textual content. With great advances in machine learning and natural language processing, the difference between content written by a human and content produced by advanced neural networks such as GPT-3 can be indiscernible even in domains quintessentially humanistic like poetry.