As Australia heads towards a national referendum on a proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament — at an as-yet-unconfirmed date and on a still-to-be-finalised question — it’s timely to ask when, if at all, business organisations will enter the debate.

If trends overseas are any indication, business may be losing its appetite for participation in highly contentious social and political issues. Sadly, cancel culture and “anti-woke campaigns” elsewhere seem to be grinding down corporate commitment to speaking out.

Support for companies and CEOs to take a stand on significant social or political issues has been strong in recent years, and may have reached a high water mark with thousands of firms worldwide taking a stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But now the tide is turning.