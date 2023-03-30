A bill that’s the first step towards creating an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in Australia has been introduced into the lower house.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus moved the legislation to amend the constitution right after Parliament’s Thursday session opened at 9am.
“Constitutional recognition is an opportunity to acknowledge our history and come together for a more reconciled future,” Dreyfus said.
