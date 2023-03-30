News Corp Australia has tasked editors with putting forward editorial jobs for redundancy as part of a global move to cut costs.

On Monday, unionised News Corp staff were told in an email that management had refused to negotiate with the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) for a “fair redundancy” process, after indicating that editors will start making calls on between 30 to 40 editorial redundancies.

News Corp editors are in the final stages of deciding who will be shown the door, Crikey understands, as staff mull voluntary redundancies.