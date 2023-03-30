Popular new live-streaming platform Kick’s launch of a smartphone app has revealed that one of its owners is Australian crypto gambling billionaire Ed Craven, confirming a Crikey investigation earlier this month.
After launching late last year, Kick released its iOS app this week. The app instantly became one of the most downloaded apps in the world, reaching #3 on Apple’s US top free apps charts.
