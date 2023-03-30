If people have doubts about the whole $368 billion AUKUS shebang, then its proponents — chiefly the defence department and the intelligence community — only have themselves to blame.

There is a particular arrogance that pervades the defence-security complex, one that says defence never needs to be held to account no matter how much money it splurges on hardware.

The public is expected to accept intelligence assessments at face value, even though this is the same intelligence community that produced the dodgy assessment justifying the US-led invasion of Iraq, with the UK and Australia as partners.