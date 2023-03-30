THANKS OBAMA

A Wurundjeri Elder has been stopped from performing a Welcome to County and other traditional cultural protocols at Barack Obama’s Australia tour. The Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation put out a statement about its concerns after Aunty Joy Murphy was removed from proceedings by event organisers for being “too difficult”, the ABC reported. The 78-year-old was set to open Obama’s Wednesday night event in Melbourne as well as a business lunch on Thursday when she asked for “appropriate accommodations for a support person” and the opportunity to present the former US president with a gift “as is cultural practice”. Aunty Joy said she was shocked and distressed by the treatment.

There was less drama around Obama’s Sydney stop where the 61-year-old held court to talk about everything from artificial intelligence, international relations, economic justice and, of course, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, said The Sydney Morning Herald. Obama called himself the “most recorded person in human history” by the end of his presidency, which made him the guinea pig for technologies like artificially generated video — also known as deepfakes — and other digital mischief. The tour could net the Obamas as much as $1 million with tickets starting at nearly $200 for the speeches, 9News reported. Thankfully for them, news.com.au covered how the family still managed to fit in a bit of sightseeing including climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge (unharnessed too! The benefits of being a VIP).

AMBASSADOR DRAMA

Sweden has summoned the Russian ambassador after he threatened that the country and its neighbour Finland would become “legitimate targets” of “retaliatory measures” if they join NATO, DW reported. The comments, made by Viktor Tatarintsev in a long Facebook post, drew the ire of Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Minister Tobias Billström who declared it a “blatant attempt at influence”. The Nordic countries decided to join the Atlantic alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Requiring ratification from all 30 current NATO members, Finland is set to join as soon as it gets the final OK from Türkiye, but Sweden’s application has run into opposition because of rocky diplomatic relations with Hungary and Türkiye, news.com.au wrote.

From one ambassador to another, China’s man in New Zealand Wang Xiaolong has popped off in an 11,300-word screed titled One Should Not Impose on Others What Himself Does Not Desire — Some Observations on Democracy sent to Kiwi MPs, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. No points for guessing who Wang’s talking about considering it was sent just before the United States’ virtual Summit for Democracy was about to kick off. The Chinese ambassador took aim at the Biden administration giving out report cards on human rights conditions around the world, and helpfully returned fire with a report from the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s own report The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022. You won’t be surprised to hear it’s not exactly a glowing review.

SO-SO SOCIAL MEDIA

Staff in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) have warned that banning apps like TikTok could hurt the country’s ties with China. The Australian got its hands on internal documents providing advice on how to respond to a Department of Home Affairs security review into social media that is expected to prompt a ban of the popular social video platform on government-owned devices. The boffins in PM&C briefed the Prime Minister’s Office that singling out the app could be a diplomatic risk and instead recommended an “agnostic” approach to the review. But as Crikey reported yesterday, if the federal government is concerned about the company’s Chinese ownership, then there are a bunch of other very popular apps that also have links to China that could be concerning for the same reasons.

Meanwhile, the US seems like it’s hurtling towards a full-blown ban on the app in the country, The Guardian reported. Doing so might be surprisingly popular: NPR has polling from respected pollster Marist that shows 57% of Americans support a ban on the app. Full credit to TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, though, for managing to block out the haters and continue full steam ahead with plans to launch a new app. The New York Times reported that the company is approaching influencers to coax them to join Lemon8, a new app that’s a cross between Instagram and Pinterest. Probably worth having a backup plan, I reckon!

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Every day, the US Treasury issues a daily report of financial transactions. Usually it’s a very boring list of money in and money out to the various departments and government bodies. One day last month, however, was a little bit more interesting. On February 28, 2023, the Treasury reported a deposit of $7 billion in its “estate and gift” taxes line item. That’s a lot. It’s the most in a day since 2005. Most days don’t crack $1 billion.

After ruling out a reporting error or a backlog of returns filed on one day, QZ reported that the leading explanation is that one very rich person died and the $7 billion was the result of the deceased’s estate tax payment. The problem is: no one can figure out who died. The amount of money it would take to leave $7 billion would likely make the estate’s owner one of the 100 richest people in the world — and, generally, people tend to notice when they pass away.

May you have as much success as a Rich Lister and the wisdom of someone who knows to keep that information to yourself!

SAY WHAT?

How many times has that happened today? Senator Hollie Hughes

The Liberal Party senator was accused of racism by Lidia Thorpe when she interrupted the former Greens senator during a speech on the Safeguard Mechanism earlier this week. Thorpe was acknowledging traditional owners and custodians of the land of the Beetaloo Basin when the shadow assistant minister for climate and energy seemingly interjected with a sarcastic question. Hughes would then go on to call on Thorpe to withdraw her racism accusation.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Voting No to voice doesn’t mean you reject human rights — Lorraine Finlay (The Australian): My message is simple. You can believe passionately in human rights, equality and the importance of reconciliation and decide — based on your belief in the importance of those principles — to vote no. A constitutional referendum is always an occasion of significance. During the coming months I would encourage all Australians to think carefully about this proposal and what it will mean. But, even more important, I would encourage all Australians to ensure that our conversations about the voice are conducted in good faith and that different views are respected. Every Australian must be free to make up their own mind about voting yes or no.

I was the first Australian to be kidnapped in the Iraq war — John Martinkus (The Sydney Morning Herald): The last day I was working in Iraq I was followed from my hotel. You notice these things, but I didn’t realise I was to be kidnapped. After 24 hours my translator and I convinced the kidnappers that I didn’t work for the Americans and I wasn’t a threat. The fact I was unarmed proved my case as did my translator’s excellent memory of those we had interviewed and how they were senior to these guys in the insurgency. No money was paid and no military operation necessary. The simple fact I had tried to report on the torture of one of the insurgent’s fathers at the prison in Abu Ghraib was enough to stop us being beheaded.

JobKeeper was a big call to make. They got it right — Steve Hamilton (Australian Financial Review): Rigorous economic research has demonstrated it saved almost a million jobs directly — but even this fails to capture many broader benefits to the economy. Cast against America’s far less successful small business support program, which in hindsight has been said to be subject to widespread fraud and abuse, the criticisms of JobKeeper fade into insignificance. The dividend of these economic supports collectively was among the lowest death rates in the world, all while achieving among the highest rates of economic activity, and a job market that rebounded faster than just about any other. Our performance was as good as one could possibly have hoped for in those early days. While I was highly critical at times of the Morrison government, in hindsight I view its management of the economic side of the pandemic as a tremendous achievement worthy of our gratitude. A proud legacy for any treasurer or prime minister.

