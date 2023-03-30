During question time on Tuesday, Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley raised a point of order around the fact Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had left the chamber as Tanya Plibersek was answering a query. Milton Dick, speaker and current leader of the Absolute Unit caucus, detected a note of mischief in her interjections:

Resume your seat. That is not a point of order. As the member knows, there are times when she leaves the chamber as well. Members do leave the chamber. I don’t think that’s helpful or appropriate. Those sorts of points of order are disorderly, and if the deputy leader continues with that, she will be asked to leave the chamber …

And certainly, if she was worried about this, she must have been absolutely fuming when a flurry of Coalition MPs tried to flee Parliament after the doors had been locked for a division. In their attempts to get out, an attendant was shoved against a door and injured their arm.