As the federal government circles banning TikTok on government devices over its China links, millions of Australians are downloading and using other Chinese-owned applications that could be subject to similar concerns.

Governments around the world have been vexed by how to respond to TikTok, a Chinese-owned social video platform with more than a global billion users.

Last week, United States lawmakers grilled TikTok’s CEO as they publicly mulled over potentially banning the app in the country. Among the concerns raised are concerns over the data collection practices as well as fears that the app could be used to promote propaganda.