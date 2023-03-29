Legislative reform in the ACT will impose a positive duty on organisations, businesses and even individuals with management responsibilities to take reasonable and proportionate steps to eliminate sexual harassment.

The legislation includes chancellors and vice-chancellors at universities, sole traders and owners of small private businesses, educational authorities, sporting clubs and churches as examples of those who newly bear this responsibility, giving it broad scope.

Reasonable and proportionate steps could include improved transparency about policies and responses to sexual harassment and high-quality training that goes beyond pls don’t sexually harass 🙂