Independents from both houses of Parliament have urged Labor to dispense with blame against the Coalition for its decaying freedom of information system after the Senate voted to establish an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the former commissioner’s resignation earlier this year.

Independent MP for Goldstein and former journalist Zoe Daniel said the government needs to “take a good hard look” at its own record on freedom of information, after coming into power nearly one year ago, as 30% of FOI requests spill over the statutory time limit.

“Every journalist in the country who has ever put in an FOI request will say — this is not news — the so-called freedom of information system has been the reverse for some time,” Daniel told Crikey.