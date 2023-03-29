The value of some of Australia’s dirtiest companies tumbled after the Greens secured several victories in Labor’s key climate policy, but the powerbroking minor party declared the fight against “the psychopaths running the big corporate polluters and their political puppets” is far from over.

The Albanese government confirmed a hard cap on the 215 fossil fuel companies bound by the safeguard mechanism, Labor’s crown jewel in the climate fight, as well as a pollution trigger that will see Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen scrutinise projects against the cap and carbon budget.

The changes mean companies will not be able to buy an infinite number of carbon credits — which some experts claim are junk — while continuing to pollute as normal.