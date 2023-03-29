There’s been much recent media attention on the rollout of urgent care clinics (UCCs) across Australia as a panacea for the nation’s ailing health system.

In February, Health Minister Mark Butler announced the establishment of multiple UCCs comprising multidisciplinary teams that, theoretically at least, use a range of health workers spanning different professions as an innovative way to address the sectoral challenges nationwide.

There’s no doubt this is a welcome step forward and a much-needed initiative in expanding access to primary care, albeit on a fairly limited basis. However, much-needed reforms are still required across the health system, particularly for communities in regional and remote areas.