“The prime minister of Israel is a danger to the security of the state of Israel.”

Not an unusually hyperbolic statement in the context of Israeli politics, but these words came from a former prime minister, Yair Lapid.

He was backed by Israel’s consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, who resigned with the statement that the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government “undermine the very foundation of our democratic system”. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens who have been blocking streets this week protesting against the government, following Netanyahu’s sacking of defence minister Yoav Gallant.