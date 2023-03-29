This morning, The Sydney Morning Herald website displayed the image featured above (blurred and censored by Crikey).

It accompanies a story about a mass shooting in Nashville this week, in which a shooter killed three children and three adults.

There is vast evidence that the way we traditionally cover mass shootings has a “social contagion” effect. In the aftermath of the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas and again after Christchurch 2019, Crikey spoke to one of the world’s preeminent forensic psychiatrists, Emeritus Professor Paul Mullen.