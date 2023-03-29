Did they crack out the champagne at the RBA this week? The latest inflation number came in and it was mercifully low — the interest rate hikes unleashed on the Australian economy appear to be working.

As the next chart shows, the latest monthly figure was 6.8%, indicating that prices were, in February 2023, 6.8% higher than in February 2022, on average. That’s still a fast pace of price rises, of course. But it could be a lot worse, and over the past seven months, the annual rise has been worse.

The RBA has been looking for data that will tell it whether it needs to crank up rate rises again. The headline figure seems to suggest that it doesn’t. The current official cash rate of 3.85% is enough to bring inflation down. That’s certainly what the markets seem to think, with interest rate futures no longer pricing in a rate rise by the end of the year, and indeed pricing in a rate cut.