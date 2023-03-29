A NSW MP who denies charges of rape and indecent assault says he’s “keen to get back to work” if he’s reelected.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward is 615 votes ahead of his Labor opponent Katelin McInerney with the postal vote count continuing.

“It would be unpardonably arrogant for me to say anything about the election results when there’s still lots and lots of votes to count,” Ward told Crikey on Wednesday morning.