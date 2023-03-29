What do you get for $5 with Australian newspapers? Why, the same as you got for $4.50 a copy, and before that for $4. Welcome to the wild and wacky world of The Australian Financial Review, where inflation is both bad and good and where labour doesn’t matter — except when it’s being paid wage rises and where an AFR editorial is a reality construct that only the editorial management of the paper can understand.

Those few people who duck into their newsagents and buy a copy of the AFR may have noticed the paper now costs $5, up from $4.50 in 2022, which had been increased after a long period of costing $4.

That’s right. The AFR — a paper that rails against inflation, warns of the wage-price spiral and damns labour and Labor with the faintest of very occasional praise — is also among the leading hypocrites of Australian business as its management worries more about protecting profits than controlling costs. (As do its masters at Nine Entertainment, which is chaired by former federal Liberal treasurer Peter Costello, one of the lead wackos on the causes of inflation.)