The general response to the safeguard mechanism negotiated between Labor and the Greens is it’s far from perfect climate policy — but it’s a start. Not great, but nothing could be worse than what we’ve had.

Samantha McCulloch, chief executive of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), has a different view, and took to the pages of The Australian to share it.

“Australia’s gas industry shares the nation’s commitment to net zero and understands our growing responsibilities as part of a cleaner energy future,” she opens. “The safeguard mechanism reforms, aimed at achieving net zero, could actually push national and international climate targets further away and make the cost to get there even greater.”