Is human nature suited to democracy?

As the fourth estate goes into overdrive at the prospect of Donald Trump finally facing an indictment in one of four criminal investigations into his anti-democratic behaviour in the lead-up to his election and during his presidency, you’d have to wonder.

“An indictment in New York would mark an extraordinary turn in American history, making Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge,” the AAP intoned, before quoting a CNN pundit who said the prospective indictments were a “shocking event”.