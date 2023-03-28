The race is on for the Victorian federal seat of Aston, where a Liberal inner-city councillor and a Labor ex-trade union official compete to replace MP Alan Tudge.

The long-time Liberal seat in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs had a 7.3% swing towards Labor at last year’s federal election, leaving the two-party preferred margin at 2.8%.

Labor has the underdog status and would break a 100-year-old pattern of governments losing byelections if it captured the seat, according to election analyst and Crikey contributor William Bowe.