Q+A host Stan Grant has written to the ABC board to condemn the lack of diversity in the broadcaster’s NSW election coverage, which he said reduced journalists from diverse backgrounds to “cameo” roles.

In a letter Crikey understands was sent to board members on Sunday, Grant said he was “fed up” with being reassured that the public broadcaster was on a “journey” towards equity and diversity, only to assess its progress nearly 40 years after joining to see “the dial has barely moved”.

“In 2023, how is it at all acceptable that an election night coverage features an entire white panel? This is not a criticism of my colleagues who are all well qualified, but it is a criticism of the ABC that for decades has nurtured and promoted white staff at the exclusion of others,” Grant wrote.