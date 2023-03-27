Following yet another dismal election night on Saturday, the Coalition finds itself on the opposition benches in every Australian jurisdiction except Tasmania, with its combined representation in the nation’s federal and state lower houses having fallen to 190 at most from a peak of 359 seats in 2014.

As with all historical phenomena large or small, explanations vary between those that place human agency at the centre of the equation and those that prioritise underlying structural factors.

For enthusiasts of the latter approach, Saturday’s result can be readily understood as a case of voters trading in a government with well over a decade on the clock for a new model. However, prosaic explanations of this sort tend not to scratch the itch of journalists with compelling narratives to craft and culture war partisans invested in the ideological dimensions of the political contest.